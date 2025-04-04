Chris Dail Sells 16,227 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Chris Dail sold 16,227 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$248,958.04.

PPTA traded down C$2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,695. The stock has a market cap of C$644.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$18.91.

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

