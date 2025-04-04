Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $1.46 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $59.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

