Conquis Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,600 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.5% of Conquis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,025,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,702,028,000 after buying an additional 288,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,391,145,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after buying an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.22 and a 200-day moving average of $288.21.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

