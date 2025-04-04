Conquis Financial LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Conquis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

