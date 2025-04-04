Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Constellium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

