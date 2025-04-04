Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 144,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 136,144 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $16.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $578.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.27 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 35.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 66,713 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

