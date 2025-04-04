CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $310.31 and last traded at $322.54. 2,097,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,899,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.39.

Specifically, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total transaction of $3,595,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,613,716.87. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 637.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.24 and its 200-day moving average is $351.01.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

