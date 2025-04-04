Cynosure Group LLC Sells 368 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,974,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,464,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $229.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.58 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

