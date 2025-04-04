Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 9670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.