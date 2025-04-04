Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $56.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Delta Air Lines traded as low as $36.86 and last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 348667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.49.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. This trade represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,455.04. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

