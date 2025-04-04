Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,978,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the previous session’s volume of 720,449 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $26.23.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
