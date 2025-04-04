Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.32, but opened at $32.90. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 5,277,746 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1149 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $19,162,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $15,845,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 698.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 238,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 208,503 shares in the last quarter. Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,681,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.