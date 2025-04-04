Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.32, but opened at $32.90. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 5,277,746 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1149 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.