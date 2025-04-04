Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINNGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.32, but opened at $32.90. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 5,277,746 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1149 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $19,162,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $15,845,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 698.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 238,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 208,503 shares in the last quarter. Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,681,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

