Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.54. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 16,996,742 shares traded.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.