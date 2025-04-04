Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Driven Brands Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

