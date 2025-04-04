DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.78, but opened at $59.91. DuPont de Nemours shares last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 1,047,357 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after purchasing an additional 353,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,365,000 after purchasing an additional 399,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 690,218 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

