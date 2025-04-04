eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.46.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,676 shares of company stock worth $2,613,807 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,569 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in eBay by 335.6% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 19.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

