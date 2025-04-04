Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – April 4th

Tesla, Baidu, Vale, Shell, Rivian Automotive, Samsara, and XPeng are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that design, manufacture, or support electric vehicles and their related technologies, such as battery production and charging infrastructure. These stocks are often popular with investors due to the growing adoption of sustainable transportation and the rapid advancements in EV technology and infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $25.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.78. 110,132,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,317,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.81. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $777.70 billion, a PE ratio of 118.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.53. 7,848,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,827. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. 38,127,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,934,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.72. Vale has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $5.57 on Friday, reaching $64.20. 4,840,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,248. Shell has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $11.05. 23,392,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,196,244. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.86.

Samsara (IOT)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Shares of IOT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,269,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. Samsara has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.63.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

NYSE XPEV traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,541,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,969,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

