Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 627808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,500.00. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,694.00. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,514 over the last 90 days. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

