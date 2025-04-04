Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 290644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Envista Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Envista by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Envista by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

