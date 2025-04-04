ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 733,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 269,049 shares.The stock last traded at $107.33 and had previously closed at $123.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Get ESAB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

ESAB Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,538,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,118,000 after acquiring an additional 225,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,176,000 after acquiring an additional 302,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,018 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,888,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.