Essentra (LON:ESNT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.70 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 99.54 ($1.28), with a volume of 849742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.80 ($1.30).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.19) price target on shares of Essentra in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Essentra Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. The company has a market cap of £273.31 million, a PE ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.60.

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Essentra had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essentra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 329.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steve Good purchased 35,000 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £38,150 ($49,213.11). Also, insider Rowan Baker acquired 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,437.44 ($13,464.19). Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Essentra Company Profile

