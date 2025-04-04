ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after acquiring an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $27,424,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $302.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

