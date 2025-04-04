ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $14.58 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. This represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.74.

NYSE NSC opened at $220.32 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

