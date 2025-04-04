Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $176.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.14.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $172.73 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $281.79. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 353.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.