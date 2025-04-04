First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.91 and last traded at $98.29, with a volume of 3482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.68.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.06. The company has a market cap of $910.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,979,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 99,996 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,301,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,753,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,485,000.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

