First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.05 and last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 2250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
