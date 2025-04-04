First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.05 and last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 2250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

