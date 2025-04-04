First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.73 and last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 681630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 4.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
