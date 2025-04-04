First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.73 and last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 681630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

