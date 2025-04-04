First Western Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $788.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $849.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $833.74. The stock has a market cap of $747.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

