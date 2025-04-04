First Western Trust Bank Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

GILD stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 303.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 854.05%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,938.37. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

