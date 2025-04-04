First Western Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

