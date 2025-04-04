FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 26738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLNG

FLEX LNG Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FLEX LNG by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in FLEX LNG by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Free Report)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.