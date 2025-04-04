Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 7967013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Flex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,456.14. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 21,475.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

