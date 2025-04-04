Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 28,634,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 65,379,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

