Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $27,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.15.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $591.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $580.00 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $674.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $752.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

