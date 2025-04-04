Foundry Partners LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $48.38 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

