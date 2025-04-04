Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 502,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 127,907 shares.The stock last traded at $25.57 and had previously closed at $26.26.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $506.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Income Focus ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 1,098.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 429,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,371,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,807,000 after acquiring an additional 237,594 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 956,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 510,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 141,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

