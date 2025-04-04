Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.46 and last traded at C$11.46, with a volume of 359622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.29.
A number of research analysts have commented on FRU shares. CIBC set a C$16.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 122.40%.
Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.
