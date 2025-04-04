Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 342099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.62.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.16 million. Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter worth $255,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
