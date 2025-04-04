Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $11.33. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 3,654,701 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 12.5 %

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,875,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,943,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 26,019,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $164,557,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

