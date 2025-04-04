FY2027 EPS Estimates for McKesson Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $41.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $41.98. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2027 earnings at $41.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.00.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $716.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $631.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $758.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,754,000 after acquiring an additional 222,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,218,000 after buying an additional 126,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

