GAP (NYSE:GAP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 2716006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Argus upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

GAP Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,813 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $606,396.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,575.56. The trade was a 91.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $30,109.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $732,568.05. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,495 shares of company stock worth $3,598,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GAP stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of GAP at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

