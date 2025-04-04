Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 380514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $3,479,535.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,098,173 shares in the company, valued at $100,577,803.08. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,457,412 shares of company stock worth $13,973,062. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Quarry LP lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.