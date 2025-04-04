Garrett Motion’s (GTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.58% from the company’s current price.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

NYSE:GTX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 164,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.67. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $4,893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,795,684 shares in the company, valued at $92,177,386.44. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,457,412 shares of company stock worth $13,973,062. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 136,600 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,442,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 47,126 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.