Garrett Motion’s (GTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.58% from the company’s current price.
Garrett Motion Price Performance
NYSE:GTX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 164,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.67. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $4,893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,795,684 shares in the company, valued at $92,177,386.44. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,457,412 shares of company stock worth $13,973,062. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
