Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.64 and last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 63421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.69.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57. The firm has a market cap of C$149.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.67.

Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy

In related news, Director David Paul Smith sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total transaction of C$35,403.48. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

