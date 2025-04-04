Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0089 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 5.3% increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.0084322.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of AVAL opened at $2.72 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

