Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$37.51 and last traded at C$39.48, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.75.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$964.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

