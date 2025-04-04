GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 145230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,266,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,626,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

