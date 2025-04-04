H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 126532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. Hsbc Global Res cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

