Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 2606285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Hafnia during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Hafnia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

