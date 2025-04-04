Henry William Sykes Acquires 1,100 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPLGet Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,971.00.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded down C$3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$53.21. 2,227,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,361. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$46.71 and a twelve month high of C$60.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.31.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

